Two years after hazing arrests, four former Texas high school students indicted

More than two years after hazing incidents led to the arrests and sexual assault-related charges of several Texas high school students, four were indicted Friday.

Former La Vernia High School (Texas) students Alejandro Ibarra, Colton Weidner, Christian Roberts and Dustin Norman were indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to KSAT.

Allegations came to light in 2017 of players allegedly holding down teammates to stick items up their butts including Coke bottles, steel pipes and deodorant bottles, according to Fox San Antonio.

These allegations date back to 2014, according to KSAT.

Norman and Ibarra were accused of assaulting two victims in 2016, according to News4SanAntonio, and Roberts and Weidner were accused of assaulting “at least four victims on six separate occasions from November 2016 to February 2017.”

There are at least 13 students who have received charges in the case, according to KSAT.

The hazing was not limited to a single sport, according to KSAT.

The article specifically sites a basketball player assaulted more than “30 times” beginning in October 2016, and a 2017 article referred to one plaintiff as a football player.