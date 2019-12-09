Four new teams enter Super 25 Football Rankings

The playoffs are a time for established teams getting knocked off and new solidifying places in the Super 25 Football Rankings.

This week, four teams suffered playoff losses that led to them dropping out of the Super 25, and four new teams entered due to big wins.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 16

Pickerington (Ohio) Central is the highest-ranked team that wasn’t on the list last week. Two games ago, the Tigers downed a Super 25 regular in Mentor (Ohio), by a score of 28-21. Last game, Pickerington Central took down Elder 21-14 to win the Division I Championship in Ohio. The Tigers cracked the rankings at No. 20 after those key victories.

Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) — another team that was unranked — came in at No. 21 this week. The team took down Judson (Converse, Texas) in a shootout to make it to the 6A D1 Semifinal game against No. 8 North Shore, (Galena Park, Texas).

Thompson (Alabama), a team that’s been in and out of the Super 25 this year, came in at No. 23 after knocking off Central (Phenix City, Alabama).

Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Illinois) made the list this week at No. 25. The team finished the season with a Class 8A State Championship in Illinois.

The teams that dropped out were Male (Louisville, Kentucky), Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona), Washington (Massillon, Ohio) and the aforementioned Central.