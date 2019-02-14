Four-star 2020 Colo. DT Aidan Keanaaina picks Notre Dame

Aidan Keanaaina, one of the top overall players in Colorado and top defensive tackles in the Class of 2020 has committed to play for Notre Dame.

Keanaaina, a 6-foot-3, 292-pound interior bruiser for J.K. Mullen High School (Denver, Colo.), chose the Fighting Irish Wednesday ahead of scholarship offers from 22 other programs, including the likes of national powers Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and USC, among others.

The prep star committed on his 17th birthday, using the occasion to thank his family and coaches as he prepares for his collegiate future.

A Polynesian Bowl selection, Keanaaina finished the 2018 season with 69 tackles, four sacks, one pick and forced three fumbles, per the Denver Post.

“It was awesome. It was so much fun,” Keanaaina told 247Sports about his previous visit to the school. “Just seeing all the fans, going through the player walk. It was a really good experience. I enjoyed it all. I loved the crowd. It was so much fun,” said Keanaaina. “We were right near the student section. I saw all of the rituals that they do. I saw the pushups, which was by far one of my favorite things I saw them do. Then I saw the kickoff, how they acted during field goals. It was just a lot of fun.”