Four-star Ala. WR E.J. Williams commits to Clemson

Rack up another one for the Clemson Tigers.

The pride of South Carolina and reigning national champions added another elite offensive talent over the weekend with the pledge of four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams. The Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) star chose the Tigers ahead of fellow finalists Alabama, Auburn and LSU.

On one hand, having the top high school wide receiver in Alabama commit to any program but Alabama or Auburn is borderline scandalous. On the other hand, Williams’ pledge marks the second time in three recruiting classes that Clemson has landed the top receiver in Alabama, which makes it a bona fide trend.

At 6-foot-3 and 188 pounds, Williams still has time and room to grow into his lanky frame. Yet he already has elite athleticism, as he flexed during a junior season with 40 receptions for 668 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Incredibly, despite being a top-100 overall prospect in the Class of 2020 and likely the top overall player in two-thirds of the nation’s recruiting classes, Williams barely cracks the top-half of Clemson’s loaded Class of 2020, which appears likely to go down as one of the best in national history.