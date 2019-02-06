USA Today Sports

Four-star Amite (La.) WR Devonta Lee commits to LSU

It can be hard for an up and coming football recruit from the state of Louisiana to reject the charms of the home state LSU Tigers. Just ask elite four-star Amite (La.) High School recruit Devonta Lee.

Devonta Lee, a four-star wide receiver and teammate of fellow hyped recruit Ishmael Sopsher (both at Amite and in the Under Armour All-American Game) found himself facing a similar decision as his teammate, LSU and another SEC power, or in his case two: Texas A&M and Kentucky. The elite athlete eventually came to the conclusion that he was best served keeping his talent close to home.

The addition of the in-state dynamo pushes LSU’s class farther up the annual rankings. And Lee made it clear in his comments before donning an LSU hat that Baton Rouge’s proximity was a big part of his decision, in part by surrounding himself with layers of family as he made his announcement.

