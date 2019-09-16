Four-star ATH Ladarius Tennison latest South Florida star to commit to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers continue to win on the field, and the recruiting trail. The latest big time recruit to join the War Eagle movement is Ladarius Tennison, a four-star prospect from Rockledge (Fla.) High School.

Tennison announced his commitment to the Tigers over the weekend, picking Auburn ahead of nearby Miami and a host of other Power 5 programs. His decision was a big move for Auburn not just because he’s a four-star prospect, but because of his athleticism and versatility. Williams is precisely the type of multi-talented, hyper-athletic player that Auburn coach Gus Malzahn pines for.

The 10th four-star commit in Auburn’s Class of 2020 has multiple attributes going for him. At 5-foot-9, 190-plus pounds, he’s built like the kind of athlete who could contribute in more than one way once he gets to campus, even more so than many of his fellow 2020 Auburn recruits. It remains likely he’ll line up as a defensive back, but Auburn committed Tennison so heavily that if he doesn’t see the field on that side of the ball, you can rest assured the Tigers will get him on as an offensive playmaker.

Auburn officially won Tennison over when he visited for the school’s season opener last weekend. Some seven days later, he was officially a member of Malzahn’s latest class.

“It was a great experience being back there and getting to talk with the coaches and see them play their first game,” Tennison told 247Sports. “It was great seeing the atmosphere and see how it feels and looks to be in the SEC. It was a great experience.”