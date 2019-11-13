Four-star Brooklyn RB Lamy Constant commits to West Virginia

It hasn’t been a positive or smooth football season at West Virginia.Yet the Mountaineers finally caught a positive break on Tuesday with the commitment of four-star running back Lamy Constant.

A 6-foot, 186-pound star for Canarsie High School in Brooklyn, Constant picked the Mountaineers ahead of Michigan, LSU, Baylor and numerous other power 5 programs. He told 247Sports that he actually made the decision after visiting West Virginia and spending time with the coaching staff. He told the West Virginia staff about his decision then, but only came public with it on Tuesday.

“I was really comfortable the time I was there,” Constant told 247Sports. “I am not going to say I fell for the car salesman pitch. None of that. I really felt like it was genuine and it honestly was, from coach (Neal) Brown to (running backs) coach (Chad) Scott, with how they spoke.

“I like just how genuine (Brown) seemed to be from beyond the aspect of being an athlete and being a football player,” Constant said. “He wanted me to know that me coming here and being a part of this program, I was going to become a better person.”

Constant is the latest member if of West Virginia’s Class of 2020. Of the Mountaineers’ 13 recruits, Constant is the top rated prospect, and the lone four-star player in the forthcoming class.

That’s ok for Constant, who said that early playing time in Morgantown was a critical factor in his decision.