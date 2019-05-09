Four-star CB Brandon Jones commits to Stanford

Brandon Jones is one of a whopping seven recruits from Narbonne High School (Harbor City, Calif.) ranked among the top-50 overall prospects in the state of California’s Class of 2020. On Wednesday he became the fourth to pick his college destination.

Jones, a four-star defensive back prospect, announced his commitment to Stanford in a tweet on his personal account. He picked Stanford over scholarship offers from 14 other top flight Division I programs.

“I have a great comfort level at Stanford and love the coaching staff,” Jones told 247Sports. “It just feels like home for me there it’s a place where I really connect well with everyone. My last visit was great, I was able to meet a lot of the other recruits and the players on the team and I knew that’s where I belonged.”

God is good God is great I thank you for another day🤞🏿#CardClass20 #NerdNation🤓 pic.twitter.com/tz0lxTv5I0 — BrandonJones (@brandon8jones) May 8, 2019

As is often the case, Jones also highlighted a strong relationship with defensive backs coach Duane Akina and head coach David Shaw as key drivers behind his decision. That helped with Jones’ comfort level in making a firm decision. And that decision was made now with an eye on helping Jones focus on his final campaign with Narbonne, a team that some have pegged for big things in 2019.