Four-star CB Brandon Jones commits to Stanford

Brandon Jones is one of a whopping seven recruits from Narbonne High School (Harbor City, Calif.) ranked among the top-50 overall prospects in the state of California’s Class of 2020. On Wednesday he became the fourth to pick his college destination.
Jones, a four-star defensive back prospect, announced his commitment to Stanford in a tweet on his personal account. He picked Stanford over scholarship offers from 14 other top flight Division I programs.
“I have a great comfort level at Stanford and love the coaching staff,” Jones told 247Sports. “It just feels like home for me there it’s a place where I really connect well with everyone. My last visit was great, I was able to meet a lot of the other recruits and the players on the team and I knew that’s where I belonged.”
As is often the case, Jones also highlighted a strong relationship with defensive backs coach Duane Akina and head coach David Shaw as key drivers behind his decision. That helped with Jones’ comfort level in making a firm decision. And that decision was made now with an eye on helping Jones focus on his final campaign with Narbonne, a team that some have pegged for big things in 2019.
“It feels great to have this decision behind me,” Jones said. “I’ve know it was going to be Stanford for awhile so now I can just focus on my senior year and having a great football season. We have a great team coming back and I’m excited to see what we can do.”