Four-star CB Clark Phillips III commits to Ohio State

Usually, west coast recruits stay in the Pac-12. It’s a geography and lifestyle thing. Yet now, with traditional Pac-12 powers USC and UCLA struggling and the likes of Oregon and Washington recruiting nationwide, players from the Golden State are also casting a wider net when making their college choice.

Cue Clark Phillips III, who made his commitment official on Friday. Picking amongst a final quintet of California (Berkeley), Oregon, UCLA, Ohio State and Notre Dame, the 4-star cornerback from La Habra (Calif.) High School picked Ohio State.

At 5-foot-10.5 and 178 pounds, Phillips may not have elite size, even for a defensive back, but he certainly compensates for it with his athleticism. An Opening Finals and All-American Bowl commit, Phillips will likely get time to grow into his new competitive settings at Ohio State with the Buckeyes’ traditional depth as well.

On the CBS Sports live stream, Phillips spoke about the Ohio State coaching staff and legacy behind the program, saying he thinks he’ll fit in well at defensive back.

Until he gets there, the No. 46 overall prospect in 2019 in 247Sports composite rankings can focus on The Opening and his senior season with recruiting finally settled.

But recruiting isn’t done yet for Phillips. He said he’s planning to help recruit some other players to Ohio State, including four-star St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) linebacker Kourt Williams.