Four-star CB Ethan Pouncey stays close to home, commits to Florida

One of Florida’s top uncommitted prospects, four-star cornerback Ethan Pouncey, picked the Florida Gators on Sunday, shortly after Florida’s victory against in-state rival Florida State.

Pouncey — who was previously committed to Texas — chose the Gators alongside his brother, Jordan Pouncey, who is currently a Texas wide receiver. The younger Pouncey took multiple visits to Gainesville even as a Texas recruit, and the two brothers visited campus together last week before both deciding Florida was their future home, per 247Sports.

One of the key factors to landing the younger Pouncey? The presence of Assistant Director of Player Personnel Keiwan Ratliff, who was Ethan Pouncey’s 7-on-7 coach:

“My 7on7 coach, Coach Rat [Keiwan Ratiff], he’s been like a family friend for a while so I know he will look out for me there,” Pouncey told 247Sports. “It helps a lot having him there. For me, it’s all about being comfortable and the people there. Coach Rat will be there for me so it’s easier to relax.”

The two brothers will be able to play again from Day 1, thanks to Jordan Pouncey’s impending graduation. A graduate transfer, one Pouncey brother could face off against the other in practices next year in Gainesville … something that once seemed possible in Austin.