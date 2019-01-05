Four-star CB Marcus Banks commits to Alabama at All-American Bowl

Marcus Banks had a big first quarter at the All-American Bowl.

After breaking up a would-be touchdown pass early, the Dekaney (Houston) four-star cornerback announced his commitment to Alabama following the quarter.

. @AlabamaFTBL adds another big name to their 2019 recruiting class! 4 ⭐️ CB Marcus Banks. pic.twitter.com/zeXwawMzTD — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 5, 2019

Ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 21 cornerback in the country, he makes the rich even richer.

According to the NBC broadcast, Banks told Alabama head coach Nick Saban that he would be committing during a recent in-home visit.

“He was real excited. I was looking forward to telling him when he came on that visit,” Banks said on the broadcast. “They were all with it, they were all about it, they were excited.”

Banks is a lofty addition to the Crimson Tide’s already-top 2019 football recruiting class headlined by All-American Bowl five-star athletes RB Trey Sanders and DE Antonio Alfano.

This season, he had 36 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He also had occasional duties in other facets, scoring a receiving touchdowns and returning a handful of kicks and punts.