Four-star cornerback Tyrique Stevenson commits to Georgia

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson told USA TODAY Sports earlier in the week that Miami was the crib, and Georgia was something new.

On his decision day at the All-American Bowl, he chose something new.

All-American Bowl: Everything you need to know

Related: All-American Bowl Rosters

Stevenson committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday and joins a 2019 class that ranks second in the country, trailing only Alabama, according to 247 Sports before the All-American Bowl. Stevenson is one of five players at the All-American Bowl who has committed to play for the Bulldogs.

“[Kirby Smart] just brought that spark I was looking for in a coach,” Stevenson said of the Bulldogs’ head coach. “He brought that to me and all the other coaches beside him.”

Georgia started the year strong by going 11-1. But then, the team lost in the SEC Championship to Alabama, and followed that up with a defeat to Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl to finish 11-3.

Related: Tyrique Stevenson has yet to pick a school, though he’s certainly playing defense

Stevenson ranks as the fourth-best cornerback in the 2019 recruiting class, 247 Sports reported. He also ranks sixth in his state of Florida and 38th overall.