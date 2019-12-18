USA Today Sports

Four-star defensive back Malcolm Greene flips commitment from LSU to Clemson

Photo: Ricky DeBerry Sr.

Football

December 18, 2019

The No. 1 recruiting class for 2020 just got bigger.

Malcolm Greene, a four-star recruit out of Highland Springs (Virginia), changed his commitment from LSU to Clemson Wednesday.

As 247 Sports reported, Greene committed to LSU in October, but switched to Clemson when it told him there was space available for a fourth defensive back in the class. 

Greene’s decision notched the Tigers’ recruiting class to 23 total commitments. It is currently ranked as the No. 1 class on Rivals, 247 Sports and recently ESPN.

Highland Springs (Virginia) consistently ranked inside the Super 25 East Regional Rankings this season, but was knocked out of those ranks a few weeks ago. The team finished 11-1 on the year.

