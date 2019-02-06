Four-star defensive end Khris Bogle chooses University of Florida on National Signing Day

Khris Bogle, a defensive end for Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), disappointed many local fans on Jan. 5 when he committed to Alabama over Florida and Miami on live television during the All-American Bowl.

But that all changed about a month later, for one fan base anyways.

Bogle flipped his commitment to the Gators Wednesday, which was National Signing Day. Bogle joined a Florida recruiting class that ranked 10th overall and fifth in the SEC, per 247 Sports at the time this article was published. Those rankings could fluctuate throughout the day.

“I stayed up all night thinking about it, I prayed to God and he led me to the University of Florida,” Bogle told Chris Fischer of NBC 6 South Florida.

The Gators finished their 2018-19 season 10-3, and defeated Michigan in the Peach Bowl.

Bogle ranks as the third best weak side defensive end in his class and is also the 10th best recruit in Florida, per 247 Sports. In his final high school season, Bogle amassed eight sacks and averaged six tackles per game.