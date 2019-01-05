USA Today Sports

Four-star defensive end Khris Bogle commits to Alabama

Photo: AAB

Football

Khris Bogle has a final four of teams from the south: Alabama, Tennessee, Louisville and Miami.

When it came down to his final decision, he chose the top recruiting class in the 247 Sports 2019 rankings — Alabama.

Bogle, who played for Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), committed to Alabama on Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

Bogle ranks as the third best weak side defensive end in his class and is also the seventh best recruit in Florida, per 247 Sports. In his final high school season, Bogle had eight sacks and averaged six tackles per game.

The Crimson Tide are currently 14-0 and will play Clemson for the National Championship this season.

