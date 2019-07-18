Four-star Houston DT Vernon Broughton commits to Texas

Another of the top high school football recruits in both the state of Texas and the country agreed to stay in his home state on Wednesday.

Vernon Broughton, a four-star defensive tackle from Cypress Ridge High School in Houston, committed to Texas on Wednesday evening. Broughton is ranked as a four-star recruit in 247Sports composite rankings and is considered both a top-10 recruit in the defensive tackle and Texas overall rankings.

Weighing in at 6-foot-5, 286 pounds, Broughton is the second big defensive line commit to the Longhorns in a week, following Prince Dorbah’s announcement.

The primary competition for Broughton’s commitment appeared to be Texas A&M and Arkansas, though he also holds scholarship offers from the likes of LSU and Ohio State.

Now, Broughton gets to focus on his senior season at Cy Ridge, followed by an appearance at the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl. After that it’s on to Austin, which should make the likes of Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and head coach Tom Herman very happy.