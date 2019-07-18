USA Today Sports

Four-star Houston DT Vernon Broughton commits to Texas

Photo: 247Sports

Four-star Houston DT Vernon Broughton commits to Texas

Football

Four-star Houston DT Vernon Broughton commits to Texas

By July 18, 2019

By: |

Another of the top high school football recruits in both the state of Texas and the country agreed to stay in his home state on Wednesday.

Vernon Broughton, a four-star defensive tackle from Cypress Ridge High School in Houston, committed to Texas on Wednesday evening. Broughton is ranked as a four-star recruit in 247Sports composite rankings and is considered both a top-10 recruit in the defensive tackle and Texas overall rankings.

RELATED: Prince Dorbah commits to Longhorns Class of 2020

Weighing in at 6-foot-5, 286 pounds, Broughton is the second big defensive line commit to the Longhorns in a week, following Prince Dorbah’s announcement.

The primary competition for Broughton’s commitment appeared to be Texas A&M and Arkansas, though he also holds scholarship offers from the likes of LSU and Ohio State.

Now, Broughton gets to focus on his senior season at Cy Ridge, followed by an appearance at the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl. After that it’s on to Austin, which should make the likes of Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and head coach Tom  Herman very happy.

, , , , , Football, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/four-star-dt-vernon-broughton-commits-texas?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Four-star Houston DT Vernon Broughton commits to Texas
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.