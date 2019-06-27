Four-star Fla. OT Connor McLaughlin commits to Stanford

The Stanford Cardinal added another big pledge to its growing Class of 2020 on Wednesday, and he’ll come from virtually as far away as possible within the contiguous United States.

Four-star offensive tackle Connor McLaughlin, a Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School star, picked Stanford ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Iowa, Georgia Tech, Florida State, UCLA and USC, and others. One of the top-30 offensive tackle prospects in the nation, McLaughlin made the decision to play for Stanford with both football and academics in mind.

“The academics and football are top tier,” McLaughlin told 247Sports. “The coaches and players and professors are all great people. The name speaks for itself. I want to go to a school to be the next version of myself.

“Coach (David) Shaw is very upfront and professional. He has a history at the program and expects you to get school done before football, which I love. (Assistant coach Kevin Carberry) Coach Carbs is an NFL mind with great coaching ability. He’s a nice guy but I can tell he can flip the switch and get after you when he needs to.”

For Stanford, McLaughlin is a big get, one of the three-highest rated prospects in the school’s current Class of 2020. He’s also the second four-star offensive tackle to join up, making the forthcoming class a particularly important one for Stanford’s offensive line.