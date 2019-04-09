Four-star Florida CB Fred Davis II commits to Clemson

Clemson has taken another one of the nation’s most athletic prospects off the board.

It didn’t take long for Fred Davis II to leave his official visit to Clemson’s Spring Game to make up his mind about the future. Davis officially committed to the Tigers on Monday, picking Clemson ahead of Alabama, Auburn, Texas and a number of the nation’s other top programs.

A 6-foot-1, 182-pound star for Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) is ranked as both the nation’s No. 3 cornerback and the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Florida by 247Sports. While Davis is an impact player on offense and special teams as well in high school, he’s projected to stick on his most talented unit as a cornerback in South Carolina.

Davis immediately becomes the top-ranked player in Clemson’s Class of 2020, which has burgeoned to 11 commits, all of whom are ranked as four-star prospects. And while there is plenty of time for Davis and others to change their mind, the conviction which Davis had in committing to the Tigers immediately after being on campus, combined with the momentum the class has built, lends a strong sense that none of those primo prospects are headed anywhere but near Howard’s Rock.