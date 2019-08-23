Four-star G Posh Alexander commits to St. John's

St. John’s got one!

The Red Storm officially landed a four-star basketball recruit Thursday with the pledge of Class of 2020 combo guard Posh Alexander. A 5-foot-11 New York native who balls for Our Saviour Lutheran School and lives in the Bronx, Alexander made it clear that his family played a major factor in his decision.

“I’m going to St. John’s and I picked them because I wanted to stay home and play in front of my family and friends,” Alexander told 247Sports.

“It’s just the love that they were showing. When I went to go visit the school I had a great time and a great conversation with the coaches.”

Those good feelings were apparently enough to win over Alexander, who is the first member of new St. John’s coach Mike Anderson’s 2020 recruiting class.

While there is still significant room for growth in Alexander’s game, two of the attributes he immediately identifies in himself should transition seamlessly to the collegiate game:

“My defense and my playmaking skills (can help St. John’s right away on campus),” Alexander told 247Sports.