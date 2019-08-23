USA Today Sports

Four-star G Posh Alexander commits to St. John's

Photo: Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images

Four-star G Posh Alexander commits to St. John's

Boys Basketball

Four-star G Posh Alexander commits to St. John's

By August 23, 2019

By: |

St. John’s got one!

The Red Storm officially landed a four-star basketball recruit Thursday with the pledge of Class of 2020 combo guard Posh Alexander. A 5-foot-11 New York native who balls for Our Saviour Lutheran School and lives in the Bronx, Alexander made it clear that his family played a major factor in his decision.

“I’m going to St. John’s and I picked them because I wanted to stay home and play in front of my family and friends,” Alexander told 247Sports.

“It’s just the love that they were showing. When I went to go visit the school I had a great time and a great conversation with the coaches.”

Those good feelings were apparently enough to win over Alexander, who is the first member of new St. John’s coach Mike Anderson’s 2020 recruiting class.

While there is still significant room for growth in Alexander’s game, two of the attributes he immediately identifies in himself should transition seamlessly to the collegiate game:

“My defense and my playmaking skills (can help St. John’s right away on campus),” Alexander told 247Sports.

, , , , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/four-star-g-posh-alexander-commits-to-st-johns?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Four-star G Posh Alexander commits to St. John's
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.