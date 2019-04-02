Four-star high school basketball recruit Jalen Lecque reportedly exploring NBA Draft eligibility

Four-star guard Jalen Lecque, known for his viral videos of wild in-game dunks, is exploring his eligibility for the 2019 NBA Draft, according to ESPN.

The Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) star is a fifth-year senior who reclassified after his junior year. Because he turns 19 in the year of the draft and is a year removed from his original high school class he appears to have, “a strong case for inclusion, according to league sources,” as cited by ESPN.

Lecque told ESPN he fulfilled his graduation requirements for the NCAA by spring 2018 and could have enrolled in college last year. Instead, he headed to Brewster Academy, where he averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals, .8 blocks and 1.8 turnovers per game. Those numbers were down from his time at Christ School in North Carolina, where he averaged 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists per game in the Asheville area.

Those stats don’t necessarily jump off the page, and his 26 percent three-point shooting percentage might be an even more significant concern for NBA teams. Still, his athleticism is unquestioned, with the fifth-year senior a frequent subject of Overtime video highlights and invited to the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic on April 20.

Jalen Lecque was going at EVERYONE at Adidas Nations 😳 @jalenlecque10 #TBT pic.twitter.com/dMOV6RokXM — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) April 1, 2019

If Lecque does enter the draft, he would still have until May 29 to leave the process and opt for college at North Carolina State, where he has committed, assuming he does not formally sign with an agent.

While his future now appears more uncertain than ever before, the latest maneuverings are sure to make Lecque one of the most watched and analyzed players at the Jordan Brand Classic … and every possible stop between now and then.