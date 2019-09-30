Four-star junior OT Teddy Prochazka commits to Nebraska

The weekend in Lincoln, Neb. didn’t play out the way many had hoped. With the campus buzzing for the visit of Ohio State, the Buckeyes blew the doors off Big Red, rolling to a 48-7 victory.

Still, not everything ended on a sour note for Nebraska fans; the Cornhuskers did land their second commit for the Class of 2021, and he’s a big get.

Teddy Prochazka, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound offensive tackle for Elkhorn South (Omaha, Neb.), committed to his home-state team. While it’s very early in the Class of 2021 recruiting cycle, Prochazka already held eight scholarship offers from Division I FBS Power 5 programs.

Clearly Nebraska stood out because of its proximity to Prochazka’s roots, and his commitment on the field before the Ohio State game played into the big day feel of his pledge.

Now Prochazka can focus on his remaining high school football seasons, while also trying to bring other talent with him to Lincoln. Given his talent and status in the state, he should be uniquely qualified to talk to other quality players both in Nebraska and across the upper Midwest.