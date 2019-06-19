Four-star La. DB Eric Reed commits to Ole Miss

One of the nation’s top safeties is leaving his home state, which is host to one of the nation’s top college football programs, to play at an SEC rival.

On Tuesday, Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, La.) safety Eric Reed committed to play for Ole Miss. The decision for the Rebels came despite standing scholarship offers from in-state power LSU, Notre Dame, TCU, West Virginia, Virginia, Colorado, Duke, Kentucky and other traditionally strong programs.

“I just really felt comfortable at Ole Miss,” Reed told 247Sports’ Ole Miss community. “I love the coaching staff and how they treated me up there. The atmosphere was great.”

“Nobody at Ole Miss pressured me to commit or anything. They just treated me like family, and they wanted me to make the best decision for me.”

The relatability of Ole Miss coaching staff also went a long way to getting Reed’s eventual pledge.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound prospect is ranked as one of the top-10 overall prospects in the state of Louisiana and the No. 16 safety recruit, per 247Sports.