Four-star LB Brandon Williams commits to Virginia

The fourth season of the Bronco Mendenhall era in Charlottesville, Va. is off to a booming, 3-0 start. The Cavaliers may still be a long shot to win the ACC Coastal division, but there’s little question that Virginia has taken and continues to take significant strides under the former BYU coach.

That includes strides on the recruiting trail, too, with Virginia emerging as one of the weekend’s big winners thanks to the commitment of 4-star linebacker Brandon Williams.

A four-star linebacker from Isidore Newman High School (New Orleans, La.), Williams committed to Virginia ahead of scholarship offers from some 16 other programs, most of them from Power 5 conferences.

Williams took an official visit to Virginia over the weekend and attended a 31-24 overtime victory against now-former ACC power Florida State. When all was said and done, he was comfortable enough with the campus, coaching staff and fellow recruits that he committed to Virginia almost immediately thereafter.

Williams is the 11th member of Virginia’s class, the second four-star and the top-ranked prospect to pick the Cavaliers. It’s not fair to say that he alone makes the Virginia recruiting class, but it is fair to say he is a difference maker, and that’s before the possibility of Williams serving as a program recruiter himself.

That makes for another win for Mendenhall and the Cavs.