Four-star LB Martavius French discusses top 5 colleges

Whitehaven (Memphis, Tenn.) High School’s Martavius French, the No. 10 inside linebacker prospect in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports, trimmed his college list to five schools on Monday.

The remaining schools are LSU, Arkansas, Oregon, Mississippi State and Florida.

Here’s are five things to know about each team in the recruitment of one of the state’s top defensive prospects.

1. Oregon is the only non-SEC school on his list

Oregon, is three-times further away from Memphis than the any other school on French’s list. But French said he’s looking for a good fit where he can accomplish his goals. He mentioned White Station alum Dillon Mitchell as a success story he has been following.

“I like Oregon. I like their uniforms. I see they have players that can get drafted to the league,” said French. “I see Dillon Mitchell came down there from Memphis and got drafted. I see Oregon doesn’t have a lot of depth at the linebacker position. That’s why I gave them a shot. Same with Mississippi State.”

2. LSU is his dream school

French is so fond of LSU that he called it his dream school. He said that he can envision himself attending school in Baton Rouge. But, he has concerns about the depth chart. He thinks the linebacker position may be too crowded, but he isn’t ready to eliminate the Tigers yet.

“I can see myself playing down there at LSU. LSU is my dream school. I can’t take the dream school out the top 5,” French said.

3. Mississippi State could be best for early playing time

French noted his relationship with linebackers coach Chris Marve as a plus for Mississippi State. He also thinks that he may be able to compete for playing time in Starkville sooner rather than later.

“Coach Marve came from Vanderbilt. I’ve known him since 9th grade. He’s been recruiting me since ninth grade,” French said. “They’ve only got two or three linebackers on the roster right now. If I just commit and go in next year, there might be an open spot.”

4. Florida’s atmosphere stands out

French said that Florida is among the schools recruiting him the hardest. The atmosphere in Gainesville stands out to him.

I just like the atmosphere down in Florida a lot. I have a great relationship with [linebackers coach Christian Robinson]. He always talks to me and they just came to see me last weekend,” French said.

5. 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions point to Arkansas

All five people who have made a selection on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball picked French to go to Arkansas. French said that he sees Fayetteville as a great place to play.

“Me and the head coach [Chad Morris] have a good relationship. Arkansas is cool. It’s like I’m already on the team,” French said. “Coach Morris always calls and checks on me and makes sure my grades are good, makes sure I’m doing right in my workouts and doing the right thing. He always wants me to get down to Fayetteville. And that’s a great place to play, coming from the linebacker position.”