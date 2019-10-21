Four-star linebacker Martavius French decommits from Arkansas

Whitehaven senior linebacker Martavius French has reopened his recruitment.

French, who committed to Arkansas in July, announced his decommitment to the SEC program Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account.

“DECOMMITTED FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS! No interviews please,” French tweeted.

He confirmed his decommitment in a text message to The Commercial Appeal. He declined an interview request.

The announcement came after French returned from an official visit to Arkansas to see the Razorbacks lose 51-10 to Auburn. He attended the game with Whitehaven linebackers Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald.

French’s current Twitter profile picture was taken while he attended a Tennessee game. He took an official visit to Tennessee and watched the Vols lose 43-14 to Georgia.

Tennessee is currently recruiting linebackers French, Eason and McDonald. The Vols also have made an offer to sophomore offensive lineman Aliou Bah.

DECOMMITTED FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS! No interviews please — F R E N C H I E (@ypcjuice2) October 20, 2019

French, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound athlete, is currently the No. 10 prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite, and is the No. 15 inside linebacker in the country.

French was No. 7 on The Commercial Appeal’s inaugural Dandy Dozen, a collection of the top college football prospects from the Memphis area.