Four-star Louisiana RB Ashaad Clayton commits to Colorado

Colorado made another foray into the American South for a top recruit, getting a pledge from four-star Louisiana running back Ashaad Clayton on Monday.

Clayton stars for New Orleans power Warren Easton, which expects to compete for the state title in the forthcoming high school playoffs. A versatile 6-foot, 200-pound back, Clayton chose the Buffaloes ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Clayton committed to the Buffs immediately after visiting Colorado, and announced his decision on Twitter with a Tweet that includes a golden visor with a CU Buffaloes logo.

How did Colorado land one of the top-four prospects in the state of Louisiana? The answer clearly starts with Colorado coach Mel Tucker and assistant coach Darian Hagan. A former Colorado running back himself, Hagan served as the lead recruiter for Clayton. With the most continuity of everyone on the Colorado staff, Hagan’s recruiting bona fides for running backs are unquestionable.

Now he has another star pupil to work with, who doubles as the top prospect in Colorado’s Class of 2020.