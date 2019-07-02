Four-star Miami DE Samuel Anaele commits to Kentucky

On Monday evening, four-star Miami Carol City (Fla.) High School defensive end Samuel Anaele committed to Kentucky, capping a stretch in which he decommitted from his hometown Hurricanes, visited Kentucky and, eventually, committed to the Blue and White. W

Wait, hold on a second: A four-star defensive end was so taken with Kentucky that he decommitted from Miami to instead go play football in Lexington? What kind of world is this?

Apparently it’s the kind of world where elite recruits drop Miami for Kentucky.

Per the Lexington Courier-Journal, Anaele decommitted from Miami over the weekend, weeks after he was on the Kentucky campus for a visit. That trip apparently left quite an impression on Anaele, who was “intrigued” by the Kentucky experience.

“It would be intriguing to be a part of the team and have the Kentucky experience,” Anaele told 247Sports after his initial visit. “Speaking to the coaches and the players, you could hear their drive. You could understand where they were coming from and where they envisioned the team should be next year.

“It was impactful talking to the coaches and getting a feel for what they aim to achieve this year and for years to come.”

The Opening Finals participant, who is ranked as the No. 10 overall defensive end prospect and a top-25 overall recruit in Florida, made a bold decision. Now we all get to sit back and see how that bold move pays off.