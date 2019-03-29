Four-star NJ TE Lukas Ungar commits to Stanford

Lukas Ungar, one of the top-10 tight end prospects in the country, has decided to change coasts for college.

Ungar, a four-star prospect from prestigious Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.), announced his commitment to Stanford on Thursday. As is the trend with most high school prospects, Ungar went public with his decision via a Tweet sent from his personal account:

Ungar is a prototypical tight end, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver and blocker. It doesn’t hurt that he’s heading to a program that will give him every resource to succeed both on and off the field.

And, if nothing else, there’s always this take:

Well done, Mr. Ungar. Being able to laugh at oneself is a huge step toward success.