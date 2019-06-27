Four-star RB Blake Corum commits to Michigan

Michigan football‘s big recruiting weekend continues to pay off.

As well as the program’s pipeline to Baltimore St. Frances Academy.

Blake Corum, a 4-star running back for the class of 2020, announced his decision to commit to the Wolverines on Thursday afternoon.

Corum, listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, was on campus for U-M’s big recruiting weekend before the start of the June-July dead period. He plays for former Michigan staffer Biff Poggi at St. Frances Academy.

Corum is the fourth player from St. Frances to commit to the Wolverines in this class, joining 4-star linebacker Osman Savage, 3-star linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and 3-star offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua.

Corum is the highest-rated prospect of the group. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 202 overall prospect, the No. 17 running back and the No. 8 recruit in Maryland. He held offers from Ohio State, LSU and USC, among others.

Corum tested well this spring at one of the regionals for The Opening, a high school showcase. According to 247Sports, he ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and a 4.22-second shuttle.

He’s the eighth prospect to commit to Michigan following this past weekend, joining 3-star linebacker William Mohan, 3-star defensive end Aaron Lewis, 4-star safety Jordan Morant, 3-star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry, 3-star athlete Eamonn Dennis, 3-star offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi and 4-star receiver A.J. Henning. The Wolverines also received a commitment from running back Gaige Garcia, who plans to both wrestle and play football in college.

The Wolverines now have 18 commitments in the 2020 class. Corum joins Mohan, Lewis, Morant, Atteberry, Garcia, Dennis, Persi, Henning, Savage, Hill-Green, Mazzccua, 4-star defensive end Braiden McGregor, 4-star corner Andre Seldon, 4-star offensive lineman Zak Zinter, 4-star quarterback J.D. Johnson, 3-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler, 3-star tight end Nick Patterson and 3-star tight end Matthew Hibner.