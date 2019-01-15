Four-star RB Jordan Wilmore decommits from USC

Jordan Wilmore, a four-star running back from Lawndale (Calif.) High School, decommitted from USC.

He announced his decision Monday over Twitter.

Wilmore was one of the most consistent running backs in the country over his three-year varsity career, and in the best way possible: He had more than 2,200 rushing yards each year.

With 2,289 as sophomore, 2,220 as a junior and 2,236 as a senior, Wilmore averaged 177.5 yards per contest, rushed for at least 100 yards in 32 of his 38 games and finished with 77 rushing touchdowns.

In his best year, his junior season, he averaged 12.3 yards per carry and had 36 total touchdowns, including one kickoff and one punt return.

USC has experienced a roller coaster of an offseason. After finishing 5-7, there were question marks about whether head coach Clay Helton would remain.

He was retained and the team brought former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury on board to be the offensive coordinator.

However, before he even had time to get used to In-N-Out instead of Whataburger, Kingsbury was on the move again, landing the head coaching gig for the Arizona Cardinals.

But there have been positives. At the All-American Bowl, USC landed commitments from two five-star wide receivers, Bru McCoy (who is now signed) and Kyle Ford. The two of them, along with 2018 ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year finalist Puka Nacua, should form a competitive wideout trio for the next three years.

But losing Wilmore could be a blow to the program in the tumultuous offseason.

The only running back remaining in this signing class is three-star

Kenan Christon, according to 247Sports.

Wilmore has offers from 19 programs, per 247Sports, including eight Pac-12 schools.