Four-star running back Lawrance Toafili, out of Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park, commits to Florida State football

Florida State landed a commitment from four-star Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park running back Lawrance Toafili Wednesday night.

The Seminoles were long considered the leader for the talented running back, who finally decided to pull the trigger and commit to FSU.

In addition to FSU, Toafili also had offers from Auburn, Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, and Notre Dame. He has more than 15 offers in total.

He visited FSU at the beginning of August before making his commitment. He has also visited Michigan, OSU, UF, and Alabama during the off-season.

Toafili, 6-foot, 180 pounds, rushed for 1,434 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior in 2018. He averaged 11.1 yards per carry and added two receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown to his totals.

He is ranked as the No. 13 running back and the No. 165 overall player by the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2020 recruiting class.

He is the 21st commitment for the Seminoles in the 2020 recruiting class and the second running back joining four-star Jaylan Knighton, who committed to FSU July 30.

FSU moves up three spots in the composite team rankings with Toafili’s commitment to No. 8. The Seminoles jump in-state rivals Florida and Miami, in addition to former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M program in the rankings.

The Seminoles are expected to take a full class of 25 recruits, and may take even more depending on how the scholarship numbers shake out following the 2019 football season.

How Toafili fits Florida State

Toafili’s ability to put his foot in the ground and change direction is special. He plants and is at full speed within three steps going a different direction. He’s decisive when he makes his cuts. There’s no dancing around at the line of scrimmage. When he makes the decision to go, he goes. He has good vision and understands where his running lanes are.

He will need more work in the passing game when he gets to FSU after only bringing in nine catches his junior year. Catching the ball out of the backfield is something that FSU asks its backs to do quite a bit.

Toafili is a very good football player and his skillset meshes well with Knighton, who is more of a receiving threat. Toafili is more of a one-cut running back, while Knighton has more wiggle to his game.

FSU is looking to bring in three running backs this recruiting cycle. FSU has just three on the roster currently and there is the expectation that junior running back Cam Akers will leave for the NFL after the 2019 season.

There is belief that redshirt sophomore running back Khalan Laborn could leave as well if he has a big year. That would leave sophomore Anthony Grant as the lone running back on the roster not including who FSU signs this year.

Running back is one position where a freshman can come in and have an immediate impact. Both players that FSU have committed at running back have the ability to do just that.

Overall, Toafili is an excellent pickup for the Seminoles and it continues the momentum that FSU built with its Saturday Night Live recruiting event.

Reach Wayne McGahee III at wmcgahee@tallahassee.com.