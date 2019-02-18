Four-star Texas 2020 OT Jaylen Garth, four-star ATH Mookie Cooper commit to Longhorns

USA Today Sports

Old habits and friendships die hard. Just ask Port Neches-Groves High School’s (Port Neches High School) star offensive tackle.

For the past two seasons, Jaylen Garth has stood out by standing up and blocking for Port Neches-Groves star quarterback Roschon Johnson, who is now preparing to compete for the backup quarterback job at Texas. Given the opportunity to follow in Johnson’s path again, Garth jumped at it.

The four-star 6-foot-5 offensive tackle committed to his home-state Longhorns on Sunday, picking Texas ahead of scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M and plenty of other national powers.

According to 247Sports’ interview with Garth, coach Tom Herman was the key to his commitment.

“The program that Coach (Tom) Herman is building is crazy,” Garth told 247Sports. “They changed everything. I really like it.

“It’s crazy what (offensive line coach Herb) Hand is doing with the offensive line. He’s changed everything around. I’m growing close to Coach Hand. We text all the time.”

He’s a teammate of 2019 Texas signee Marcus Washington, and will hope to follow in his footsteps as the Longhorns develop a pipeline in to one of Missouri’s biggest state powers. For now, they’ll be very content with the addition of Cooper to the next recruiting class while they try to get the most out of Washington from Day One.

