Four-star Texas ATH Christian Gonzalez commits to Colorado

Colorado has landed another four-star commitment to its football Class of 2020 and — surprise, surprise — it’s another star from Texas.

For the sixth time in the Class of 2020, Colorado has landed a prospect from the Lone Star state. For the first time, it’s a four-star recruit, and a major boon to the school’s incoming class.

Christian Gonzalez, the four-star athlete prospect for The Colony (Texas) High School, has committed to Colorado ahead of Purdue, where he had previously committed, and a host of other major Division I scholarship offers. A two-way star in Texas, Gonzalez caught 40 passes for 706 yards and 12 touchdowns and carried the ball 11 times for 119 yards and one TD.

“This is what the Lord says— your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: “I am the Lord your God, who teaches you what is best for you, who directs you in the way you should go.”

Isaiah 48:17 #Committed 🐃 @Coach_mtucker @Coach_TTillman @CoachChev6 pic.twitter.com/CGhrOhnpOA — Christian Gonzalez (@chrisgonzo28) November 18, 2019

Despite his most notable contributions coming on offense, Gonzalez was expected to emerge as a defensive back prospect in Boulder. An athlete recruit, his future could still come on either side of the ball next year, and Colorado’s use of former Buffs wide receiver Darrin Chiaverini could indicate that Mel Tucker’s program sees him as a potential game-breaking wide receiver.

No matter where he eventually plays on the field, getting a commitment from Gonzalez is a big deal for Colorado. The sixth of 20 Colorado commits in the Class of 2020 from the state of Texas, Gonzalez is just the second four-star recruit to join the class.

Meanwhile, that Gonzalez marks the 22nd Colorado commitment from Texas dating back to 2017 makes clear just how reliant the Buffs have become on Lone Star state talent regardless of which coach is at the helm.