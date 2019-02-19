Four-star Texas DE Alec Bryant commits to LSU

It’s early, but LSU currently holds the top-ranked recruiting class for 2020. That top-end talent keeps getting deeper, too, thanks to another commitment from one of the nation’s best defensive end prospects.

On Monday, Shadow Creek High School (Pearland, Texas), defensive end Alec Bryant picked LSU ahead of 21 other scholarship opportunities, including the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Michigan State, Arkansas and other national contenders. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect is one of the top 10 defensive end prospects in the Class of 2020 and ranked just outside the top-20 overall prospects in the state of Texas.

Bryant helped lead Shadow Creek to the Texas 5A Div. I state championship game and am impressive 15-1 record. He was a first team all-district selection.

Now he’s apparently ready to take his talent to Baton Rouge … provided that priority doesn’t change before December. The 2020 Early Signing Period is still months away, so there’s plenty of time for things to change, and for other programs to close on LSU’s early lead in the class rankings.