Four-star Texas OL Nate Anderson commits to Oklahoma

Another of the top recruits in the state of Texas is headed north of the Red River to Oklahoma.

As reported by 247Sports, Frisco (Texas) Reedy High School offensive tackle Nate Anderson committed to the Sooners ahead of 20 other scholarship offers. One of the top recruits from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Anderson is ranked as a top-15 offensive tackle in the country and a top-20 overall prospect from Texas.

“I loved it there,” Anderson told 247Sports of Oklahoma.

“The coaches made me feel as if I was already a player there and treated me like family. The facilities were one of the best I’ve seen and the strength coaches showed us all of the innovative ways they can have the linemen move around with the special made equipment.”

There’s plenty of reason for Anderson to be excited, of course. He’s joining a program that has reached the past two College Football Playoff semifinals. And he has the size — 6-foot-5, 262 pounds — to make a quick entrance and impact at the collegiate level.

For now, he gets to focus on his high school career for one more season as he tries to help Reedy end 2019 on top.