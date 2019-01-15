Four-star Texas RB Deondrick Glass commits to Oklahoma State

Another four-star running back is off the board, and he took the road less traveled … but more connected with Barry Sanders.

Deondrick Glass, the running back for Katy (Texas) High School, committed to Oklahoma State instead of Alabama or Texas, his fellow finalists. He made the commitment during the Blue-Gray All-American Game at NRG Stadium in his native Houston.

“Oklahoma State, well, I felt like I could play right away when I got there,” Glass told the ESPN3 broadcast of the game. “I felt real comfortable there and I also have someone going there that I’m real comfortable with on my team (Cole Birmingham). I talked to may family and everyone around me and they felt it was the right decision. Since I was little I wanted to play in the NFL and this is like making a dream come true. There is a lot of people that want to play but aren’t blessed to where they can play football at that level.

“Coach Woz (Wozniak) and Coach Gundy, I don’t know if you are watching right now, but I assume yaw’ll are. Let’s go get a bowl, go win a national championship and I want to win the Heisman as a true freshman.”

Glass had 225 carries for 1,951-yards with an 8.7-yards per carry average and 30 touchdowns as a senior and topped 1,100 yards as a junior and 1,900 as a sophomore. His varsity career was bookended by 30 touchdown seasons as a sophomore and senior.

Glass’ announcement was all about family, with the running back speaking about the influence of his late grandmother and then having his younger brother pick the hat to place on his head.

Now Glass is headed to Stillwater with high hopes and expectations, and he’s ready to follow in the footsteps of past great Cowboys backs.