Four-star Va. RB Chris Tyree commits to Notre Dame

Chris Tyree, the four-star running back for Thomas Dale High School (Chester, Va.) committed to Notre Dame on Thursday, choosing the Fighting Irish ahead of scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Alabama and others.

A 5-foot-9, 178 pound prospect, Tyree is considered one of the nation’s top all-purpose back prospects. 247Sports ranks Tyree as the No. 29 overall recruit in the Class of 2019 and both the number 1 all purpose back and overall recruit in Virginia.

Tyree’s commitment comes relatively early, before he competes at The Opening Finals, and long before the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, to which he has also committed. Still, he told 247Sports that he felt comfortable with his decision because of his relationship with the coaching staff.

Top back Chris Tyree JUST COMMITTED to Notre Dame 😱 @chris_tyree4 pic.twitter.com/kQMX2S5cfQ — Overtime (@overtime) May 23, 2019

“It’s been a couple of weeks now (since deciding to commit to Notre Dame),” Tyree told 247Sports. “I just took a lot of time to think about things myself, think on my own, and make sure it was really what I wanted to do.

“The tradition part (stands out). It’s a lot of tradition with that program. For me to be a legend at that school with so much tradition, it’s great. I’m excited.”

The good news for Notre Dame fans didn’t end with Tyree’s pledge, either. The junior claims he plans to actively recruit fellow top prospects to the Irish, starting with fellow Virginia native, four-star safety Malcolm Greene.

“I’m bringing Richmond to South Bend,” Tyree told 247Sports.