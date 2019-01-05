Four-star wide receiver David Bell commits to Purdue

Wide receiver David Bell out of Warren Central (Indianapolis) High School has chosen to stay in-state.

Bell will play for Purdue next season, after announcing his decision at the All-American Bowl on live television Saturday.

“I love the offense there,” Bell said on NBC. “I really wanted to be close to my Grandma, because she’s handicapped and I wanted her to come to all of my games.”

Purdue is coming off a year in which it went 6-6 in the regular season and lost a bowl game. After starting the year 0-3, the Boilermakers rattled off a four-game win streak that included a victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State.

Bell comes to a team that loses its starting quarterback for next season, David Blough, who has been a mainstay in Purdue’s lineup since 2015. The Boilermakers still managed to recruit the 25th best class in the country and the fifth best in the Big Ten, per 247 Sports before the start of the All-American Bowl.

Bell ranks the 17th best wide receiver in his class and the second best player in his state, according to 247 Sports. Bell amassed 1542 receiving yards on 85 catches and 22 touchdown receptions for Warren Central last season.