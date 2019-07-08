Four-star wideout Mookie Cooper chooses the Buckeyes

Ohio State already had 19 hard commits for its 2020 Class, and a 4-star wide receiver just made it 20.

Mookie Cooper, out of Trinity Catholic (St. Louis), has chosen the Buckeyes, 247 Sports first reported.

“I just felt like Ohio State is a great place for me to get better going against top DB’s everyday,” Cooper told 247 Sports. “I’m excited, I’m pumped up.”

A consensus 4-star recruit on 247 and Rivals, Cooper is ranked the No. 11 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 2 prospect in his state on 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

In the spring, Cooper impressed at the Opening when he went back for a ball and came down with it in the end zone.

Though he is listed as a wide receiver on 247 Sports, Rivals has him listed as an athlete. He took reps at running back and wide receiver at the Under Armour Future 50 camp earlier this winter, per Rivals.