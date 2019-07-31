Four-star WR Bryce Gowdy commits to Georgia Tech

Bryce Gowdy, a four-star wide receiver from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School, committed to Georgia Tech on Tuesday evening.

Gowdy’s five finalists were Syracuse, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Oregon and Penn State, though he only took official visits to the Orange, Mountaineers and Yellow Jackets.

Gowdy’s commitment came alongside his teammate, four-star running back Jaylan Knighton. The two Deerfield Beach prospects made their announcement on local radio show The Tony Sands Show, which was held at a live local restaurant.

While Gowdy was apparently torn on his different options, it was a combination of academics and coaching enthusiasm that pulled him over to Georgia Tech. An International Baccalaureate student, Gowdy immediately stressed the academic strength of Georgia Tech as a key determinant of his decision.

“Georgia Tech is a great school particularly for my study,” Gowdy told the audience of the Sands Show. “And (new Georgia Tech coach Goeff Collins) and the coaching staff make it so exciting. They keep it live.”

A 6-foot-2, 207-pound prospect, Gowdy has elite 4.4 second shuttle speed and could quickly transition to the collegiate game. With his commitment behind him, Gowdy now gets to focus on Deerfield Beach’s forthcoming season, which he and his teammates hope will extend deep into the Florida state playoffs in December.