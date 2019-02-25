Four-star WR J.J. Evans commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers added the fourth 4-star recruit in their forthcoming recruiting Class of 2020 on Sunday when Alabama wide receiver J.J. Evans committed to his home state team.

Evans, from Montevallo (Ala.) High School, is ranked as one of the top-20 overall prospects from the state of Alabama. He chose the Tigers ahead of scholarship offers from the archrival Crimson Tide, Clemson, Georgia and Arkansas, among others.

According to Evans, the decision to head to the Plains was “one of the hardest decisions I had to make in my life,” but now seems to be put to bed, well ahead of his senior season.

Evans is the seventh commitment to Auburn’s Class of 2020, and the fourth four-star pledge. Fellow four-star wide receiver Kobe Hudson has also committed to the Tigers.

As for next steps, for Evans it’s all about following his productive junior season with an even better final campaign; he finished the 2018 season with 74 catches, 1,706 yards and 18 touchdowns.