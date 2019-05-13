USA Today Sports

Fourth person dies from 2017 crash after Kansas high school football championship game

Tanner, Carmen and Carson Ukele (Photo: Carmen Ukele/Facebook) Photo: Carmen Ukele/Facebook

May 13, 2019

A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in a Kansas crash that happened more than a year ago as they returned home from watching two family members play in a state football championship.

Popkess Mortuaries says Lee Fred Ukele, of Sabetha, died Wednesday at the University of Kansas Hospital. He was critically injured in a November 2017 crash that killed his wife, his 11-year-old daughter and his brother.

RELATED: Family members killed hours after Ukele brothers win state championship

They were returning home from watching the Sabetha High School football team win the state championship when 49-year-old Maria Perez Marquez, of Omaha, Nebraska, crashed into their minivan while trying to pass another vehicle north of Holton. At the time, two of Lee Ukele’s sons, Tanner and Carson, played on the team.

Marquez is scheduled to be sentenced in June on three misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide and one felony count of aggravated battery.

