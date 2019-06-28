Fran Belibi dunks over two girls at Stanford women's basketball camp

Just in case you haven’t heard, ALL-USA First Team selection and Stanford women’s basketball signee Francesca Belibi can dunk.

She can dunk with either hand.

She can throw down alley-oops (and completed the first in girls high school history at Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colorado)).

She can even jump over people.

The 2019 McDonald’s All American Game Powerade Jam Slam Dunk champion has not been shy to show off her skills since starting at Stanford this summer.

This week, the 6-foot-1 incoming freshman proved to a group of basketball camp attendees that not only can she throw it down, she can dunk over people.

At the McDonald’s slam dunk contest, she dunked over a seated peer. But at camp, she jumped over two participants, no pushing off necessary.

Fran Belibi dunked it over two campers 😮 (via @StanfordWBB) pic.twitter.com/LrquLoqUT7 — espnW (@espnW) June 27, 2019

There’s not much more we can say about her except the stuff Belibi has been doing is unprecedented in high school and women’s basketball.

Stanford will be must-watch TV with the likes of Belibi, ALL-USA First Team selection Haley Jones, Third Team selection Ashten Prechtel and First Team All-California Hannah Jump joining Tara VanDerveer and Co.