Girls basketball stars Fran Belibi, Samantha Brunelle rule McDonald's All American Game Powerade Jam

Girls basketball players took over the McDonald’s All American Game Powerade Jam Fest on Monday night.

The final dunk of the slam dunk contest — Fran Belibi dunking over a girl seated under the hoop — encapsulated the entire evening that she and Samantha Brunelle had dominated.

Brunelle, who long ago established herself as an elite high school girls basketball player, she showed off on the national stage Monday.

After winning the Legends and Stars shootout with Tyrese Maxey and Diamond DeShields, Brunelle took to the racks for the 3-point shootout.

Her 22 points was the most in a round by any athlete, male or female, including the No. 1 player in the Chosen 25, Cole Anthony.

The final shot she took, a money ball that was released well after the buzzer, Brunelle kept her follow-through in the air as the crowd roared to remind everyone who just drained that shot.

That money ball didn’t count. The audience didn’t care.

Then, Fran Belibi became the second girl to ever win the dunk contest, following the footsteps of WNBA great Candace Parker in 2004.

Her dunks included a reverse, an off-the-backboard alley-oop from future Stanford teammate Haley Jones, and then she closed off the night by dunking over a seated peer.

The crowd loved it. The male basketball players, watching from the court, went nuts with their female peers as they celebrated after each dunk. Belibi walked away with the trophy.

If you’ve missed out on seeing them during their high school careers, these two seniors are incredible basketball players, whether in a contest or in the middle of real-game action.

Belibi became the first girls high school player ever to throw down an in-game alley-oop earlier this season.

Oh, and she’s only listed at 6-foot-1.

Named a midseason ALL-USA player of the year candidate, the Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) forward finished the season with 21.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.7 blocks. Belibi had three 20 point/20 rebound games and posted a 40-point triple-double.

Brunelle, a forward at William Monroe (Stanardsville, Va.), was injured for about half the season after surgery, but she came back to average 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds and finish her career with 2,229 points and 1,272 rebounds.

She’s part of the exclusive two-time ALL-USA player club after being named in both her sophomore and junior years.

The Notre Dame-bound athlete is ranked as the No. 1 forward and No. 4 overall player in the 2019 class on ESPN.

The two showed off big-time in front of the national audience.

While girls participate annually in the McDonald’s All American Game, 3-point contest and the dunk contest, the week is typically dominated by male performances.

This year, Belibi and Brunelle made Monday night all about women.