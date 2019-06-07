Frank Gore Jr., son of legendary NFL RB, commits to FAU and Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin may not be landing five-star recruits, but that doesn’t mean he’s missing out on all the Florida star power.

On Thursday, Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic football program landed a commitment from running back Frank Gore Jr. The younger Gore is indeed the son of longtime NFL running back Frank Gore, and is a three-star prospect who plays for Miami (Fla.) Killian High School.

Like his father, Gore Jr. is a relatively diminutive back, measuring just 5-foot-5 and tipping the scales at only 140 pounds. Still, he has deceptive strength while carrying the ball, elite speed and the same dogged determination that led his father to a lengthy NFL career.

Gore Jr. picked the Owls ahead of scholarship offers from Chattanooga, Kentucky and Southern Miss. And while it’s too soon to say he’ll never change his mind, it seems that only a push from his father’s alma mater Miami, or perhaps another elite Florida school, could persuade the younger Gore to reconsider his choice.

🎸BEST DECISION I EVER MADE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/qb6Xj9rO8w — Frank Gore Jr (@stn_2lit) June 6, 2019

Gore’s commitment comes just one day short of the one-year anniversary of when he first received his FAU offer, and some 10 weeks since he visited the campus. It’s not too far from his South Florida home, and now he knows he’ll get to ply his collegiate trade close to where he was raised, too.