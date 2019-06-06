Meet Freep Courage Award winners: Cancer survivors Makayla Allen & Caroline Mayne

Makayla Allen and Caroline Mayne never crossed paths at Beaumont Children’s Skandalaris Family Center for Children with Cancer and Blood Disorders, while they both battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

They never competed against one other in the same sport — Mayne is a soccer player at Troy Athens High School, and Allen is a cheerleader and runs track at Lake Orion High School.

But they shared the same kind of courage and inspiration, as they continued to play their sports while battling the same type of blood cancer.

And they both rang the same celebration bell at Beaumont Hospital, within months of one another, after finishing treatment.

Allen stood in front of the bell on May 7, surrounded by family, friends and teammates, as she read a plaque on the wall. “Ring this bell, three times well, it’s told to clearly say: ‘My treatment’s done, the course is run and I am on my way,’” Allen said, as she rang the bell and smiled, as everybody started screaming and clapping.

We are cheering and screaming right along with them.

Allen and Mayne will be named co-winners of the Courage Award on Thursday at the second annual Detroit Free Press Sports Awards, presented by Detroit Area Honda Dealers.

Now, here is the great news, the best kind of inspiration. They are both heading to Michigan State in the fall.

A pair of future Spartans in remission.

Team Caroline