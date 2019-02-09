Standout freshman Tre White transfers from Texas to Milwaukee, expected to play next week

The buzz around Milwaukee Washington’s boys basketball team is a little louder than usual.

That is what happens when one of the country’s top freshmen transfers into your school.

Tre White, a 6-foot-5 small forward has moved to Milwaukee from Little Elm, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, and enrolled at Washington. He is expected to be eligible for varsity competition beginning Feb. 18 when the Purgolders play at Milwaukee Bay View in a game expected to determine the City Conference title.

White is a Division I prospect who according to rivals.com has offers from Kansas, Louisiana State, Texas A&M, Texas Christian, Southern Methodist, Texas Tech and Tulane.

“What made his family move here, I don’t know. That is something I can’t even answer,” Washington coach Freddie Riley said. “All I know is the kid came into our school. He’s a phenomenal talent. He is definitely going to help us and that’s pretty much all I really know.”

White, whose family lives near the high school, has been practicing with the team. Per WIAA rules, he’ll be able to play immediately if his family had made a permanent move to the state.

At Washington, White joins a talented squad led by returning all-state players senior Deontay Long and sophomore Michael Foster Jr.

And in the area, White adds to the number of high-level talents that in addition to Long and Foster include Nicolet juniors Jalen Johnson and Jamari Sibley and Sussex Hamilton sophomore Patrick Baldwin Jr. Baldwin Jr. and Foster, are ranked first and sixth in the Class of 2021 by ESPN. Johnson is No. 3 in the Class of 2020 and Sibley has a number of high-major offers.

As for White, his reputation preceded him at Washington.

“The players knew him before I did,” Riley said. “They knew who it was and they embraced the guy.”