Fruitland (Idaho) High School principal, coach facing sex-related misdemeanor charges

The principal at Fruitland (Idaho) High School has been charged with three accounts of sexually related misdemeanors, one of which includes patronizing a prostitute, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Besides his tenure as principal, Mike Fitch coached the school’s boys basketball team for 19 years, according to the Idaho Statesman. According to his LinkedIn page, Fitch has been the principal of the school for a little more than 20 years.

His charges include one count of patronizing a prostitute and two counts of sexual battery, per the Idaho Statesman.  In the wake of a criminal investigation by the Idaho State Police, the principal has been placed on leave.

Charges were filed on Friday, and the arraignment is on March 5, per the Idaho State Journal.

