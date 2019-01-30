Ga. HS football player suffers burns to more than 90 percent of body

A high school football player in Georgia was the victim of a horrific accident that left more than 90 percent of his body covered in burns.

As reported by Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB, Bremen (Ga.) high school football player Mayson McKinzie suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body when a can of gasoline exploded near his house.

McKinzie’s brother, Bremen police officer Dalton McKinzie, said the freshman football player is expected to spend months in hospitals recovering from the incident.

“It’s hard, because that’s not just my brother,” Dalton McKinzie told WSB. “That’s my best friend. But honestly, it’s just a tragic accident.”

The family also started a GoFundMe drive to help defray the medical and rehabilitation costs incurred from the accident; in just three days it had already raised nearly $18,000 of its $35,000 stated goal.

McKinzie’s family is fully behind his recovery, and the school has also rallied around the young football player, holding a special FCA prayer session for the teen on the first school morning after the accident.