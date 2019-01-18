Ga. HS football star and cousin arrested for being lookouts on robbery

A high school football star and his cousin have been arrested for their role in a murder and robbery investigation.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, 17-year-old Jalen Morgan, a wide receiver for Alexander High School (Douglasville, Ga.) and his cousin, 19-year-old Leandrea Morgan were arrested for serving as lookouts in the murder of Lalan Baylor in May 2018.

The younger Morgan recorded 45 receptions and 6 touchdowns, accumulating more than 500 yards during the 2018 season at Alexander.

Baylor himself was an accidental target and part of a more elaborate plot to rob Kenneth McClary. When one of the perpetrators opened fire against McClary, the 20-year-old fired back, killing Baylor in the crossfire.

The Morgans both face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an armed robbery in the incident, and have been denied bond. Should they be convicted, they could face life in jail with parole potentially available after 25 years.